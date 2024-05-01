The incident, which sparked outrage and prompted swift action from the EC, has led to the suspension of the implicated officials pending investigations.
My envelope was not to influence EC officials - Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko
Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, has admitted to being the man captured in footage dropping a white envelope on the table of officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) during the Ejisu by-election in the Ashanti Region.
The footage circulating on social media depicts Professor Kingsley Nyarko approaching the table manned by EC officials at the Fumesua Pentecost Church polling centre. He is seen placing an envelope suspected to contain cash on the table before departing. In response to the video, Nyarko clarified in an interview with journalists that he did not intend to influence the EC officials with the contents of the envelope. He expressed willingness to cooperate with any investigations by the Ghana Police Service into the matter.
The EC, in a statement, announced the immediate withdrawal of the two temporary staff members involved in the incident. The commission emphasized its commitment to integrity, truth, and transparency in the electoral process. Furthermore, the EC clarified that its initial findings revealed the envelope contained funds intended for lunch expenses for the officials, as the individual in the video inquired about their meal status before leaving the envelope.
Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the EC, confirmed that an investigation into the alleged bribery incident has been launched. The outcome of this investigation will determine the subsequent actions to be taken by the EC regarding the matter. Amidst the suspension of the two officials and ongoing investigations, the EC issued a plea for calm, reaffirming its dedication to upholding fundamental principles of integrity and transparency.
The by-election in Ejisu was necessitated by the vacancy left following the death of Member of Parliament, Dr John Kumah, on March 7, 2024. Six candidates, including three independent candidates, are vying for the vacant seat, making the integrity of the electoral process crucial in maintaining public trust and confidence.
