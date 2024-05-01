My envelope was not to influence EC officials - Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko

The footage circulating on social media depicts Professor Kingsley Nyarko approaching the table manned by EC officials at the Fumesua Pentecost Church polling centre. He is seen placing an envelope suspected to contain cash on the table before departing. In response to the video, Nyarko clarified in an interview with journalists that he did not intend to influence the EC officials with the contents of the envelope. He expressed willingness to cooperate with any investigations by the Ghana Police Service into the matter.

The EC, in a statement, announced the immediate withdrawal of the two temporary staff members involved in the incident. The commission emphasized its commitment to integrity, truth, and transparency in the electoral process. Furthermore, the EC clarified that its initial findings revealed the envelope contained funds intended for lunch expenses for the officials, as the individual in the video inquired about their meal status before leaving the envelope.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the EC, confirmed that an investigation into the alleged bribery incident has been launched. The outcome of this investigation will determine the subsequent actions to be taken by the EC regarding the matter. Amidst the suspension of the two officials and ongoing investigations, the EC issued a plea for calm, reaffirming its dedication to upholding fundamental principles of integrity and transparency.