According to him, he struggles "to keep pace with the one day, one fraud (1D1F)" under the watch of Nana Addo.

"The level of corruption under Akufo-Addo's government is the worst ever in the history of Ghana and if he doesn't take care he will end up cramping the economy," Inusah Fuseini said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"We shall protect the rights of our people to expose corruption and undertake to investigate credible allegations that come to our attention," he added.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

He described the current Akufo-Addo-led government as the worst in the fight against corruption.

He said efforts by the government to curb corruption is nothing describing it as a disgrace, further questioning the President's motives for appointing some of the members of his cabinets who have a history of indulgence.