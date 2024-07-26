ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NAPO is humble because of his background as a royal - Okuapemhene

Evans Annang

The Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, has strongly attested to the humility of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and encouraged Ghanaians to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general elections.

NAPO means Okuapemhene
NAPO means Okuapemhene

This, he believes, will allow the solid foundations laid by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government to culminate in the Bawumia and Opoku Prempeh government.

Recommended articles

According to him, the decision of the NPP flagbearer and his running mate to seek the blessings and guidance of traditional and religious leaders before embarking on their political campaigns lends credence to their humility and respect for tradition and religion.

“I know you are humble, judging from your background as a royal. All we are looking for from you is to be forthright and candid in all your dealings. If you have accepted being the running mate of Dr Bawumia, then you have to be his partner to do all the necessary work for him to succeed,” he noted.

He stated that the Okuapem royal (President Akufo-Addo) has achieved so much that it will only be a matter of time before the many scattered achievements come to the notice of Ghanaians. He has, therefore, tasked the presidential running mate and his team to publicise these achievements so that Ghanaians will vote massively for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III made these observations when Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Akropong on Thursday, 25th July 2024.

Speaking further, the traditional leader noted that the initiative to incorporate chieftaincy and religious leadership into the nation’s developmental agenda, spearheaded by Dr Bawumia and supported by Dr Prempeh, is commendable.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Pulse Ghana

The Okuapemhene corroborated his claim, saying that Dr Prempeh’s acknowledgement of the role traditional rulers played in the struggle for independence and the establishment of the UP tradition clearly shows the respect and dignity they intend to accord chieftaincy and religious institutions if Ghanaians give them the mandate to continue their good works.

He congratulated Dr Prempeh on his elevation to the position of running mate of the NPP, explaining that such a milestone was not achieved easily. “It is because of your hard work for the party and country that you have been chosen to partner Dr Bawumia, and I strongly believe that you will deliver,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you have been chosen as the running mate, it means all of us will rely on you and the leader. It also means that you have to be the backbone of the leader to ensure victory is achieved. I strongly believe that when the NPP wins power, you will empower traditional leaders to reposition them in the development agenda of the country,” he emphasised.

On his part, Dr Prempeh acknowledged the role chiefs played in the independence struggle of the nation through their efforts of prayer and a sense of unity and coordination.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta approved $34.9m payment for 307 ambulance spare parts — Ablakwa

Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum and John Mahama

Strange things have been happening after meeting Mahama — Nduom

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the Overlord of Buipe

Bawumia has been appointed to lead Ghana — Overlord of Buipe declares

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia sworn-in as President and Vice President

Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are blind to Ghana's economic crisis - Mahama