NAPO’s nomination doesn’t mean Manhyia supports NPP - Otumfuo

The king stated this during a courtesy call by the running mate of John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Friday, September, 2024.

“Even though Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is my nephew, it does not imply that people in the Manhyia Palace will vote for the NPP or NDC,” Otumfuo stated.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang expressed her gratitude, for the warm reception of the King and the palace, and appreciated the counsel the king gives them.

“We thank you for welcoming us to your place. We are grateful for your continuous pieces of advice to the NDC party over the years,” Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang stated.

Otumfuo commended Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for her dedication and contributions to the nation, noting her outstanding work as the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.