NAPO’s nomination doesn’t mean Manhyia supports NPP - Otumfuo

Dr Opoku Prempeh, a nephew of the Ashanti Monarch, received public counsel from Otumfuo upon his nomination, advising him not to disappoint Dr Bawumia, among other words of wisdom.
The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has clarified that the nomination of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not signify that Manhyia Palace endorses that party.
The king stated this during a courtesy call by the running mate of John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Friday, September, 2024.
“Even though Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is my nephew, it does not imply that people in the Manhyia Palace will vote for the NPP or NDC,” Otumfuo stated.
Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang expressed her gratitude, for the warm reception of the King and the palace, and appreciated the counsel the king gives them.
“We thank you for welcoming us to your place. We are grateful for your continuous pieces of advice to the NDC party over the years,” Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang stated.
Otumfuo commended Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for her dedication and contributions to the nation, noting her outstanding work as the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.
Otumfuo further underscored the importance of a peaceful elections, indicating that the sustainability of the country’s peace is dependent on these in a crucial time like this.