Prof. Opoku-Agyemang condemns injustice meted out to Democracy Hub protesters

The protesters aimed to shine a light on what they termed a "lack of political will" to combat the illegal mining menace, despite public declarations of government efforts to halt it.

Speaking on the arrest and injustice meted out to to the protestors, Prof Opoku-Agyemang described the protesters as innocent citizens exercising their democratic rights and called on the government to swiftly release those in custody.

During her campaign tour in Bogoso in the Western Region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang expressed her displeasure at the treatment of the 42 young protesters who were detained by the police at the 37 lorry station near the Revolutionary Square.

The police had labelled the gathering as an "unlawful assembly," leading to their arrest.

Speaking to journalists, Prof Opoku-Agyemang urged the government to stop harassing citizens who were lawfully advocating a better future, and instead focus on the influential figures responsible for illegal mining operations.

She said the government should go after the 'big people' sitting in air-conditioned offices in Accra, who are the real masterminds behind galamsey activities, rather than targeting innocent young people.

James Agyenim-Boateng, the spokesperson for Prof Opoku-Agyemang, further shared her concerns about the treatment of the detained protesters.

He revealed that some of the protesters, including pregnant women, have been denied access to basic necessities like food and water, and have not been allowed to see their families or lawyers.