Election 2024 is a must-win for NDC - Ofosu Ampofo

Kojo Emmanuel

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has said the party will come back much stronger in 2024 to ensure victory in the presidential and parliamentary polls.

Ofosu Ampofo

He noted that "it will take hard work and determination" for the NDC to break the 8-year-opposition cycle.

Ofosu Ampofo speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "The analysis, the way forward, 2024 Election Focus,” he noted that the ruling NPP has failed the country. He maintained that corruption has become the order of the day under President Akufo-Addo."

NDC flag Pulse Ghana

He has, therefore, called on all members of the NDC to do their bit to ensure that they unset the ruling government comes 2024.

He further intimated that although the road to recapture the presidential seat might be tough, all and sundry must get on board to ensure that they save the country from the NPP.

