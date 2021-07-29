Election 2024 is a must-win for NDC - Ofosu Ampofo

Ofosu Ampofo speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "The analysis, the way forward, 2024 Election Focus,” he noted that the ruling NPP has failed the country. He maintained that corruption has become the order of the day under President Akufo-Addo."

Pulse Ghana

He has, therefore, called on all members of the NDC to do their bit to ensure that they unset the ruling government comes 2024.