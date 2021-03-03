In a letter signed by NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party provided the EC with an account number for the money to be sent to.

NDC refund letter to EC

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to announce its judgement on the Election Petition case on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The SC after hearing the election petition filed by former president John Dramani Mahama, will a ruling tomorrow.

Mr Mahama has argued that neither he nor President Nana Akufo-Addo crossed the threshold of more than 50% to be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

He, therefore, does not understand why the Electoral Commission (EC) declared Nana Akufo-Addo the winner and the President-elect and has, subsequently, been sworn in.

Mr Mahama is praying the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the election between himself and Nana Akufo-Addo.

The first respondent which is the EC insists the second respondent, Nana Akufo-Addo crossed the constitutional threshold and was rightfully declared the winner.