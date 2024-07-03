ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC suspends its Central Regional Chairman and Assin Central Constituency Secretary

Evans Annang

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a one-month suspension for its Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, and Assin Central Constituency Secretary, Sadique Broni Yeboah, over allegations of anti-party conduct.

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey
Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

This decision came after a high-stakes meeting involving the party’s national executives, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC), and Assin Central executives.

Recommended articles

The meeting focused on the withdrawal of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah from his position as the party’s Assin Central parliamentary candidate (PC) due to allegations of immoral behaviour and anti-party activities.

Migyimah’s suspension followed an investigation by the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee into complaints against him, including accusations of impregnating the wife of the party’s Assin Central General Secretary.

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, NDC PC for Assin Central
Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, NDC PC for Assin Central Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

However, after a recent meeting at the party headquarters in Accra, NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey declared that “the letter originating from the Secretariat of the Central Region NDC purporting to withdraw the candidacy of the said Assin Central candidate, Comrade Migyimah and further suspending his membership of the party, is null and void, and stands withdrawn.”

He confirmed, “Accordingly, Comrade Migyimah remains the NDC Parliamentary Candidate of Assin Central for the upcoming general elections in December 2024.”

On June 28, the Regional FEC initially issued a letter suspending Migyimah for six months while the Regional Disciplinary Committee reviewed the case.

The NDC leadership then summoned the Central Regional Chairman to address concerns that the withdrawal of Migyimah’s candidacy violated due process.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Addo

I told Ghanaians that we have the knowledge to revive the economy — Nana Addo

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Your comments on NAPO were unnecesary - Afenyo-Markin slams Appiah-Kubi

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Here are 4 controversial comments by NAPO that might haunt him and Bawumia's ticket

Thousands walk with Sharaf Mahama in Tamale

Thousands walk with Sharaf Mahama in Tamale