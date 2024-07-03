NDC suspends its Central Regional Chairman and Assin Central Constituency Secretary

The meeting focused on the withdrawal of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah from his position as the party’s Assin Central parliamentary candidate (PC) due to allegations of immoral behaviour and anti-party activities.

Migyimah’s suspension followed an investigation by the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee into complaints against him, including accusations of impregnating the wife of the party’s Assin Central General Secretary.

However, after a recent meeting at the party headquarters in Accra, NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey declared that “the letter originating from the Secretariat of the Central Region NDC purporting to withdraw the candidacy of the said Assin Central candidate, Comrade Migyimah and further suspending his membership of the party, is null and void, and stands withdrawn.”

He confirmed, “Accordingly, Comrade Migyimah remains the NDC Parliamentary Candidate of Assin Central for the upcoming general elections in December 2024.”

On June 28, the Regional FEC initially issued a letter suspending Migyimah for six months while the Regional Disciplinary Committee reviewed the case.