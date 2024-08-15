ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC won't sign any peace pact ahead of 2024 elections - Asiedu Nketia

Evans Annang

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has declared that the party will not be signing any peace declaration as the country approaches the upcoming election.

NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah
NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, he expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of such agreements, citing past experiences.

Recommended articles

“Signing a peace declaration doesn’t mean anything to the party, as previous pacts have not yielded any real results,” Asiedu Nketia stated.

He stated that preventing violence requires proactive measures rather than symbolic gestures.

“If you allow violence to brew, it will happen whether you sign a declaration or not. That’s why, more than a year ago, I started talking about the need to remove the building blocks for a violent election,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
John Mahama and Asiedu Nketia
John Mahama and Asiedu Nketia Pulse Ghana

He further criticised the focus on signing peace agreements after tensions have already escalated, urging authorities to address the root causes of potential violence before it spirals out of control.

“At any stage when something is happening, I call on those who, in the future, will call us to sign a declaration to speak up and stop it from happening. Otherwise, if you let these issues build up and then say, ‘Let’s play a peace football match, sign a declaration, and hope for a peaceful election,’ it won’t work. We did all this and more in 2020,” he said.

“Signing or not signing is not the issue. What we need to address are the building blocks that lead to violence,” he insisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also highlighted concerns about the illegal recruitment of about 10,000 individuals into the security services, warning that this could be a brewing source of unrest.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bawumia enstooled Chief at Nsawam

Dr Bawumia enstooled as 'Chief of Internet'

Prof Baffour Agyemang-Duah

Stop Founders’ Day debate and fix the economy – Prof. Agyemang-Duah to politicians

Manasseh Azure / Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta’s Databank made $9.2m from Ghana’s borrowing in 3 years – Manasseh's book reveals

Bryan Acheampong

We'll use every means to win the election; you can go burn the sea - Agric Minister