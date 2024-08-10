We'll use every means to win the election; you can go burn the sea - Agric Minister

He emphasised that, the NDC would continue to stay in opposition, regardless of efforts they put in the upcoming December 2020 General elections.

"Before I end my speech, I want to reiterate that whether the NDC likes it or not, they will never win the 2024 elections. They won't win. Go and check their records, they won't win. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is there to win elections,” he stated.

"So whichever means we will use to win the 2024 elections, we will use it. We are a political party. We have pastors, Imams, and traditionalists in the party. Ours is to win the elections. So whichever means we will use to win the elections, we will use it," he reaffirmed his position," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added that critics who have issues with his comments should do their worst.

"If you don't understand, go and burn the sea. We will win the elections and continue the good works of the NPP. Nsawam, we thank you. God bless you," he told the gathered crowd.

The Abetifi MP's recent comments are not a one-off, as he has previously made analogous statements. Mpraeso in March 2024, he voiced comparable opinions, indicating a recurring theme in his discourse.

"Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether the NDC likes it or not, they will never win the 2024 polls. If you don't win an election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent months, there has been growing advocacy in Ghana aimed at urging politicians to refrain from making inflammatory remarks that could incite violence or undermine the democratic process.

Civil society organizations, religious leaders, and peace advocacy groups have been particularly vocal in calling for responsible political discourse, especially as the country approaches critical election periods.

Pulse Ghana

These advocates emphasize the importance of maintaining peace and stability, warning that careless statements by politicians can exacerbate tensions and potentially lead to unrest. The National Peace Council and other bodies have consistently engaged political parties and their leaders, urging them to commit to peaceful campaigns and to resolve any disputes through legal and constitutional means.