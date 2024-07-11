Nkrumah was over 200 years ahead of his peers - Agyapong said in February interview

"I believe in Kwame Nkrumah, although I am UP. Read my lips; you can say it until the next day: I believe in Nkrumah," Agyapong affirmed.

He extolled Nkrumah's forward-thinking and the significant impact of his initiatives, stating, "You see, they did a lot of propaganda, and looking at Ghanaian's behaviour today, we needed Nkrumah at that time. You can hang me, and I [will] still stand by what I am saying. Akosombo textiles; everything that Kwame Nkrumah did for this country. He was over 200 years ahead of his peers or time."

Aware that his views might provoke criticism from his political allies, Agyapong added, "I know where the criticism will come from, but that is me. I am not a young man anymore; I have done my analysis and my studies, and he is a great man."

These statements have gained renewed relevance due to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's recent comments about Nkrumah, which have sparked significant backlash. During his unveiling as the running mate for NPP flagbearer Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Kumasi on 9 June 2024, Opoku Prempeh made remarks perceived as disparaging towards Nkrumah.

"It has never happened in the history of Ghana. If President Akufo-Addo retires, I can hit my chest and state that since the nation's inception in 1957, there has not been a president who has helped the state more than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," Opoku Prempeh stated. "I am saying that from 1957 to now, whether you pick 'your' Kwame Nkrumah... there is nobody who has led Ghana and protected the country or developed Ghana more than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."