No-fees policy for Level100 students to be funded by GETFund - Ablakwa

Critics have pointed to the country’s current economic challenges, suggesting that Mahama’s promise might be an attempt to win votes without a solid financial plan. However, during an interaction on Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Ablakwa defended the policy. He stated that the Mahama administration would uncap GETFund to secure additional funds necessary for the policy’s implementation.

Ablakwa noted that preliminary estimates indicate the policy would cost between GH₵250 million and GH₵300 million annually. He asserted that this amount could be raised if the current government’s capping law on GETFund is reversed.

“We are saying that two things must happen to the GETFund, we must uncap and we must stop this Daakye Bond and collateralisation. The incumbent government introduced this capping law and what that law has done is that all the statutory funds have created a ceiling so not all funds go to the agencies. So whether it is GETFund, NHIA, and District Common Fund etc. the capping has limited their funds,” he explained.

Mr Ablakwa further asserted that NDC MPs were astonished to learn that, despite GH₵7 billion being accrued into the GETFund, only GH₵3 billion was available for use due to the capping and obligations tied to the Daakye Bond.

The lawmaker further assured that the NDC has conducted thorough analysis and research, confirming that by removing the cap and eliminating collateralisation, the GH₵4 billion currently inaccessible would be freed up.