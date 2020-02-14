The Committee’s mandate includes undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 Manifesto and to engage all relevant stakeholders on the subject with the view to coming out with the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto.

It is the anticipation of the party that the Manifesto Committee would discharge its mandate competently and professionally, and accordingly produce a comprehensive Manifesto document that addresses all the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people and also meets their aspirations in order to propel the party to yet another resounding electoral victory at the 2020 polls.

Bawumia made chairman of NPP’s 2020 Manifesto Committee

In a statement by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, the Commitee will be chaired by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

. Below are the rest of the members

Alan Kwodwo Kyeremateng – Member

Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Member

Ken Offori-Atta – Member

Madam Elizabeth Ohene – Member

Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama – Member

Yofi Grant – Member

Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa – Member

Hon. Kweku Agyemang-Manu – Member

* Hon. Dr. Afriyie Akoto – Member