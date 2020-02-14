The Committee’s mandate includes undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 Manifesto and to engage all relevant stakeholders on the subject with the view to coming out with the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto.
It is the anticipation of the party that the Manifesto Committee would discharge its mandate competently and professionally, and accordingly produce a comprehensive Manifesto document that addresses all the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people and also meets their aspirations in order to propel the party to yet another resounding electoral victory at the 2020 polls.
In a statement by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, the Commitee will be chaired by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
. Below are the rest of the members
Alan Kwodwo Kyeremateng – Member
Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Member
Ken Offori-Atta – Member
Madam Elizabeth Ohene – Member
Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama – Member
Yofi Grant – Member
Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa – Member
Hon. Kweku Agyemang-Manu – Member
* Hon. Dr. Afriyie Akoto – Member