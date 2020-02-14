The former president said the conduct of the Electoral Commission towards the elections has been intransigent and it can be a recipe for disaster.

John Mahama made these comments in relation to the EC's insistence of conducting a new voters register for the 2020 general elections.

“If you look at the amount of time left and the fact that they are now going to bring in new machines and start writing names for a new register and then train people to man the machines, we are saying the time left is too short,” Mr Mahama said when fishermen from Axim paid a courtesy call on him.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

He stressed: “So if on the day of voting, people can’t find their names and the machines don’t work well, and things don’t go well, what do we do? that’s why we are telling Jean Mensah and the Commission that they should be careful because this country has been living in peace before they came and so they should do anything to create chaos for us.

“If they say they won’t listen and they will go ahead with their new register plans and chaos happens, they should own up and accept responsibility”.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voter Register has presented a petition to the Jubilee House

The petition to the presidency would mean that the current and former presidents of the country have been informed of their reasons to protest the decision by the EC to compile a new register.