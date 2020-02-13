'Rich Husbands of Ghana': This photo of Despite and his friends is going viral

The traditional wedding ceremony took over social media as the hashtag #Kency2020 made rounds on the timeline.

Kennedy, who wore a nice Kente with a host of groomsmen/women smiled as he enjoyed one of the most significant days of his life.

His father, Osei Kwame Despite also supported his son wearing a green dominated Kente. He was also accompanied by his friend who all show the rich culture of Ghana with their Kente cloths.

Despite and his friends took a photo that has since gone viral.

People think these are the ‘Real Husbands of Ghana’. Check out the photo below.