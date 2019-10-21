The party said the ruling NPP can therefore not be trusted to look out for the interest of Ghanaians in the deal involving the Power Distribution Services (PDS). The NDC was responding to the cancellation of the deal between PDS and the Ghana government and the proposed restrictive tendering in the aftermath.

The PDS deal was officially terminated last Friday over irregularities found with the company’s demand guarantee, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

Addressing the media Monday, General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the government is planning to use restrictive tendering to replace PDS in order to reappropriate shares to its cronies.

General Secretary OF NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

He said the President, Vice President and Finance Minister can all not be trusted, because they have too much corruption in their DNA.

“Ofori Atta proposes the use of a restrictive tendering process to replace PDS, this is a laughable, and I want to say that this is not an option that Ghanaians and the MCC should even consider…we are interested in protecting the interest of Ghana and they are not,” Mr. Nketia said.

“Ghanaians should never trust the very same Ofori Atta, Keli Gadzekpo, Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo who caused this PDS mess to do a thorough job, there is too much corruption in their DNA.”

The concession agreement with PDS was suspended in July after some fundamental and material breaches were detected on the part of PDS.

However, PDS continued to operate alongside the Electricity of Ghana (ECG) under an arrangement shrouded with confusion, until the deal was finally cancelled last Friday.