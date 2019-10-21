The NDC said the two ministers are culpable in circumstances that led to the cancellation of takeover by the Power Distribution Services (PDS) from Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

READ ALSO: Fire destroys 50 shops at Kumasi Central Market

Addressing the media Monday, General Secretary for the party Johnson Asiedu Nketiah accused the Nana Addo administration of attempts to reappropriate shares to cronies through the proposed restrictive tendering.

Minister for Energy John Peter Amewu

“Ofori Atta proposes the use of a restrictive tendering process to replace PDS, this is a laughable, and I want to say that this is not an option that Ghanaians and the MCC should even consider…we are interested in protecting the interest of Ghana and they are not.

“Ghanaians should never trust the very same Ofori Atta, Keli Gadzekpo, Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo who caused this PDS mess to do a thorough job, there is too much corruption in their DNA,” Mr. Nketia said.

Asiedu Nketia, NDC scribe

The PDS was finally terminated by the Akufo-Addo government in a statement dated Friday, October 18 which communicated the termination of the 25-year power concession agreement with PDS over irregularities found with the company’s demand guarantee.

The move comes months after the Ghana Government announced a suspension of the contract but still watched on as PDS did business with ECG under an arrangement shrouded with confusion.