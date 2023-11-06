NPP is going into opposition with Bawumia — Kennedy Agyapong supporter

In an interview on Oyerepa TV on November 4, 2023, after the elections, Duncan-Williams contended that Ghanaians had lost faith in the NPP earlier but their trust was rekindled when Kennedy Agyapong expressed his interest in the presidential candidacy.

"Ken has done well because for one person to fight all these people, look at the results, as a first-timer, and get such results, he has done very well," she said.

"NPP is going into opposition, there is no two ways about it. They are going into opposition, and they are not coming back today or tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

She added: "I am telling you the truth. We are already in opposition, as Ken said, we lost the election in 2022 because 2022 was a very bad year for us, but people made the decision to vote for NPP when Kennedy came. People started getting hope, but now that they have removed him, then straight to the opposition, no two ways about it."

Dr. Bawumia made history by becoming the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election after serving as the running mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since 2008.

Dr. Bawumia secured victory in a competitive field that included three other candidates: Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture; and former Mampong Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Dr. Bawumia garnered 118,210 votes, representing 61.43% of the total, while his closest competitor, Agyapong, received 71,991 votes, which amounted to 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto came in a distant third with 1,459 votes or 0.76%, and Addai-Nimoh received only 781 votes, representing 0.41%.

ADVERTISEMENT