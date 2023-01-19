ADVERTISEMENT
NPP is in a better position to win the 2024 elections - Attorney General

Evans Annang

Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice is upbeat about the chances of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He said the ruling party has always been the favored choice for Ghanaians.

Speaking on Metro TV’s “Good Evening Ghana” programme on the chances of the NPP, he said they’re likely to win.

”I think the NPP has always been in a better position to break the 8. And indeed in 2008, President Akufo-Addo nearly broke the 8… so we have always stood the chance of breaking the 8.

“And I think that now on account of the human resources at our disposal, on account of the record of the government indeed we stand a better chance of breaking the 8.

“Breaking the 8 has not been done before but so is the return of a former president to power. We want to break the 8, they want to reignite the past. And I think that the people of Ghana will reject it with every ability that they can command,” he said.

Relatedly, host of Onua FM’s “Maakye” show, Captain Smart has advised Ghanaians to reject the NPP in 2024.

Speaking on his Onua TV programme, the controversial on-air personality said John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the next general elections.

He drew an analogy between the second coming of John Mahama and the biblical Judas, stating that John Mahama could be the one to save the country from the economic mess of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He warned that the country could be plunged into further trouble if the New Patriotic Party retains power.

