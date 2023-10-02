NPP is looting Ghana and stashing the money abroad – Ken Agyapong alleges

In a video clip circulating on social media, the outspoken politician said the looting is of such a magnitude that makes it extremely concerning adding that the stolen funds were being stashed abroad.

“The way the NPP is looting this country, you will think there is no tomorrow. You steal all this money and stash same abroad, what do you mean?” he is heard stating in a video clip that has been shared widely on social media.

“The youth of this country are not working yet you are intimidating people. I will put my life on the line and defend them,” he stressed.

In a recent outburst, Kennedy Agyapong said the NPP will go into opposition if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected the flagbearer.

He said the leaders in the party know the Vice President cannot beat John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview on US-based Kings Radio on September 24, 2023, he expressed concerns about the internal politics which had often led to escalating violence.

He lamented the growing trend of violence during internal party elections, highlighting that some individuals within the NPP become more aggressive when it comes to these contests.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central alleged that seven Ashanti Regional MPs had been promised the vice presidential slot by fellow flagbearer contender and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.