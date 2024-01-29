A total of 28 MPs have been unsuccessful in their attempts to secure a return to Parliament, indicating a change in the party's internal dynamics leading up to the 2024 general elections.
NPP loses 47 'experienced' MPs
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suffered a big blow as no fewer than forty-seven (47) 'experienced' lawmakers of the majority caucus won't be seen in the next Parliament of Ghana following their loss in the just-ended parliamentary primaries.
The defeats signify a notable transformation within the NPP, with fresh candidates stepping forward to compete for parliamentary positions.
Already, nineteen MPs affiliated with the majority caucus of the NPP indicated that they will not be running for re-election in the parliamentary elections in 2024.
This voluntary departure has ignited substantial speculation and discussions regarding the future course of the NPP in the years ahead.
Notable MPs choosing not to pursue re-election include prominent figures like Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame), First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai), Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South), Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan), and Ken Agyapong (Assin Central).
Their collective decision unquestionably creates a vacuum in the party's leadership and parliamentary representation.
In all, the NPP lost forty-seven experienced MPs though some are one-term lawmakers.
Below is the list of the number of NPP MPs who have lost in the just ended primaries.
1. Freda Prempeh – Tano North
2. Sarah Adwoa Safo – Dome Kwabenya
3. Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Atwima Mponua
4. Tina Gifty Mensah – Weija Gbawe
5. Shiela Bartels – Ablekuma North
6. Eugene Boakye Antwi – Subin
7. Dr. Adomako Kissi – Anyaa Sowutuom:
8. Moses Anim – Trobu
9. Collins Augustine Ntim – Offinso North
10. Kwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah – Amasaman
11. Bright Wireko-Brobbey – Lower Hemang Denkyira
12. Joseph Cudjoe – Effia
13. Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben
14. John Benam Jabaale – Zabzugu
15. Yves Hanson Nortey – Tema Central
16. Amankwah Asiamah – Fanteakwa North
17. Samuel Erickson Abakah – Shama
18. Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho
19. Kwadwo Asante – Suhum
20. Mahama Seini – Daboya
21. Elvis Morris Donkor – Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese
22. Emmanuel Kwasi Gyamfi – Odotobri
23. Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa North
24. Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere – Atwima-Nwabiagya South
25. Lariba Zuweira Abudu – Walewale
26. Kofi Okyere Agyekum – Fanteakwa South
27. John Osei Frimpong – Abirem
28. George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Manso Nkwanta
Here are the NPP MPs who bowed out voluntarily
1. Kyei Mensah Bonsu — Suame
2. Joe Osei Owusu — Bekwai
3. Atta Akyea — Abuakwa South
4. Joe Ghartey — Essikado Ketan
5. Kennedy Agyapong — Assin Central
6. Dan Botwe — Okere
7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta — Atiwa West
8. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie — Sefwi Wiaso
9. Emmanuel Marfo — Oforikrom
10. Benito Owusu-Bio — Atwima Nwabiagya
11. Carlos Ahenkorah — Tema West
12. Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng — New Juabeng North
13. William Owuraku Aidoo — Afigya Kwabre South
14. Johnson Adu — Ahafo Ano South West
15. Francis Manu-Adabor — Ahafo Ano South-East
16. Suleman Sanid — Ahafo Ano North
17. Kojo Kum — Ahanta West
18. Francisca Oteng — Kwabre East
19. Osei Bonsu Amoah — Akwapim South
