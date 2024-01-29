NPP loses 47 'experienced' MPs

The defeats signify a notable transformation within the NPP, with fresh candidates stepping forward to compete for parliamentary positions.

Already, nineteen MPs affiliated with the majority caucus of the NPP indicated that they will not be running for re-election in the parliamentary elections in 2024.

This voluntary departure has ignited substantial speculation and discussions regarding the future course of the NPP in the years ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notable MPs choosing not to pursue re-election include prominent figures like Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame), First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai), Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South), Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan), and Ken Agyapong (Assin Central).

Their collective decision unquestionably creates a vacuum in the party's leadership and parliamentary representation.

In all, the NPP lost forty-seven experienced MPs though some are one-term lawmakers.

Below is the list of the number of NPP MPs who have lost in the just ended primaries.

1. Freda Prempeh – Tano North

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Sarah Adwoa Safo – Dome Kwabenya

Pulse Ghana

3. Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Atwima Mponua

4. Tina Gifty Mensah – Weija Gbawe

5. Shiela Bartels – Ablekuma North

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Eugene Boakye Antwi – Subin

ece-auto-gen

7. Dr. Adomako Kissi – Anyaa Sowutuom:

8. Moses Anim – Trobu

9. Collins Augustine Ntim – Offinso North

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Kwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah – Amasaman

11. Bright Wireko-Brobbey – Lower Hemang Denkyira

12. Joseph Cudjoe – Effia

13. Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben

14. John Benam Jabaale – Zabzugu

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Yves Hanson Nortey – Tema Central

16. Amankwah Asiamah – Fanteakwa North

17. Samuel Erickson Abakah – Shama

18. Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho

19. Kwadwo Asante – Suhum

ADVERTISEMENT

20. Mahama Seini – Daboya

21. Elvis Morris Donkor – Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese

22. Emmanuel Kwasi Gyamfi – Odotobri

23. Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa North

24. Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere – Atwima-Nwabiagya South

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Lariba Zuweira Abudu – Walewale

26. Kofi Okyere Agyekum – Fanteakwa South

27. John Osei Frimpong – Abirem

28. George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Manso Nkwanta

Here are the NPP MPs who bowed out voluntarily

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Kyei Mensah Bonsu — Suame

2. Joe Osei Owusu — Bekwai

3. Atta Akyea — Abuakwa South

4. Joe Ghartey — Essikado Ketan

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kennedy Agyapong — Assin Central

Pulse Ghana

6. Dan Botwe — Okere

7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta — Atiwa West

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie — Sefwi Wiaso

9. Emmanuel Marfo — Oforikrom

10. Benito Owusu-Bio — Atwima Nwabiagya

11. Carlos Ahenkorah — Tema West

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng — New Juabeng North

13. William Owuraku Aidoo — Afigya Kwabre South

14. Johnson Adu — Ahafo Ano South West

15. Francis Manu-Adabor — Ahafo Ano South-East

16. Suleman Sanid — Ahafo Ano North

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Kojo Kum — Ahanta West

18. Francisca Oteng — Kwabre East

19. Osei Bonsu Amoah — Akwapim South