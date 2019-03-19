He said he has been used by the party and abandoned to be subjected to what could pass for a national disgrace in parliament.

"The way NPP has used me when they were done they separated themselves and allowed all the disgrace to come on me. I am opening up today to you people, you can record and play to them. If I observe how I have lived my life and the way the NPP wants to treat me, I am calling it quits…I won't stand again," he said.

The vociferous MP said the NPP as a party has not been fair to him, having been used to do the hatchet work on radio and TV and only to be disgraced in public.

"After mounting a spirited defense for the party against undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, I was disgraced in parliament like a child," the Assin Central lawmaker said on Accra-based Oman FM.

He added: "Look at how the party is using me and eventually will disgrace me. I have had enough and I am quitting I am telling you in plain words. Before the Anas video came out, those who had the chance to preview it were alarmed and knew it will put the party in a bad light. They sent emissaries to my house at dawn to go and defend the party; thereafter they disgraced me in parliament.

"Anybody who is at the NPP headquarters lobbying to be a Minister if I am not an MP he cannot run me down. Nobody can also come and ask me to leave my house at 7am and go to defend the party on radio or television. Politics is not the only means through which one can make it. I am tired of NPP and the embarrassments."

The NPP firebrand added that he will quit politics due to how he is being treated.

Agyapong stated: "I have decided not to contest again because of NPP and their conduct. The way they are using me and making me face all sorts of embarrassment I do not think I can continue. You can record and go and play to them. Where I have lived my life up to and they are treating me, I am calling it quits."