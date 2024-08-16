NPP's 2024 Manifesto will be about job creation, businesses - Miracles Aboagye

In an interview on Joy News' AM Show on Friday, he shared insights into what Ghanaians can expect from the manifesto, which is set to be unveiled on Sunday, August 18.

“Approximately 90% of the manifesto will focus on jobs and businesses in the private sector,” he said, highlighting the NPP's commitment to fostering a thriving economy driven by private enterprise.

“The manifesto is designed to ensure that the private sector not only thrives but also expands, increases production, and empowers citizens to access the opportunities generated,” he explained. “As businesses grow, they will naturally need to hire more people, leading to increased employment.”

He proudly noted that the NPP is the only government in Ghana’s history to have created more jobs within eight years than any other government.

“We have created 2.1 million jobs, and we have the data to prove it,” he declared.

Emphasising the quality of these jobs, he pointed out that they are not just temporary fixes but sustainable positions that offer long-term security.

“These are truly sustainable jobs. The data is there for all to see. As we head to the polls, voters must decide: do they want John Mahama or Dr Bawumia? The choice should be clear—vote for the one with a proven track record in job creation.”

He then explained that he thinks this year's election is about jobs and businesses.

“The woman at home is expecting her 25, 35, 26-year-old son to be out there working and bringing something home, and that is not going to change, and so as you go to the polls ask yourself what were the jobs that Mahama created.

They said they created about 600 or 1,000 jobs, Nana Addo and Bawumia’s government has created 2.1 million jobs, so if it is about jobs the record, there is no debate about that.”