NPP's target is to win all 47 constituencies in Ashanti Region –Wontumi

According to the outspoken Chairman, "Our target to win all forty-seven constituencies is still in motion. We will have to deliver it. The running mate has also given us an 85% target, which should be done as well."
Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the governing party intends to win all the constituencies in the region.
Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the vice-presidential candidate of the NPP, expressed confidence that the party can achieve its ambitious target of securing 85% of the vote in the Ashanti Region with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate.
Speaking at the Ashanti Regional Campaign Working Committee Meeting and Women’s Conference in Kumasi on Sunday (11 August), Dr Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, emphasised the strategic advantage of having Dr Bawumia on the ticket.
He stressed the significance of Bawumia’s candidacy in mobilising support and reinforcing the party’s stronghold in the region.
"It is easier for the NPP to get 85% in the Ashanti Region with Bawumia as presidential candidate than any time in the history of the party," he said.
He also noted that the current administration’s social interventions, including the Free SHS policy and National Health Insurance Scheme, would be better safeguarded under an NPP government.
Historically, the Ashanti Region has been a stronghold for the NPP, with the highest percentage of votes ever attained in a general election being 76.2%.