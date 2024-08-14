NPP's target is to win all 47 constituencies in Ashanti Region –Wontumi

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the vice-presidential candidate of the NPP, expressed confidence that the party can achieve its ambitious target of securing 85% of the vote in the Ashanti Region with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate.

Speaking at the Ashanti Regional Campaign Working Committee Meeting and Women’s Conference in Kumasi on Sunday (11 August), Dr Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, emphasised the strategic advantage of having Dr Bawumia on the ticket.

He stressed the significance of Bawumia’s candidacy in mobilising support and reinforcing the party’s stronghold in the region.

"It is easier for the NPP to get 85% in the Ashanti Region with Bawumia as presidential candidate than any time in the history of the party," he said.

He also noted that the current administration’s social interventions, including the Free SHS policy and National Health Insurance Scheme, would be better safeguarded under an NPP government.