In opposition Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, you were such a sweet talker. It was no wonder that you finally won the 2016 Presidential elections after a long struggle.

Anyway, even though I believe you won the 2016 elections, no one can however convince me that you truly won by such a wide margin of victory of close to a million votes as declared. Something really didn't add up.

How can a successful businessman who is making millions and billions in income despite the fact that all his competitors were constantly making losses come to the realization that all his hardworking employees who enabled the business regularly churn out super-profits were not University graduates and so everyone in the business should re-apply without any just cause? This situation is similar to Ghana Voter's Register you suddenly decided to change. If you truly believe that you won the 2016 elections by close to a million votes, why not use the same Voter’s Register to enable you to win the 2020 elections by an even wider margin of victory? Who in his right mind will throw away the milking cow and rather go for a breast-less cow?

I make this point just to express the confusion in my mind that something really does not seem to add up, Mr. Akufo-Addo.

Many times, you have lamented and told Ghanaians that you were misled into taking some decisions so it remains to be seen on December 7th, 2020 whether you were also misled into changing the Voter’s Register.

Now, your Party, the NPP launched its 2020 election manifesto recently. A few weeks later, the opposition NDC also launched theirs. We now clearly understand what both manifestos espouse. However, it appears you have shamelessly crossed carpet into NDC's manifesto and you are cherry-picking some key winning points in their manifesto.

Just to mention a few of your shamefully dishonest acts of plagiarism:

1. John Mahama told the whole World in his Manifesto that he will legalize and regulate the now popular Okada business. As President, you have said that Okada business cannot be legalized under your watch. Now, you seem to be making a U-turn by saying that you are considering legalizing Okada business.

2. You led your Government representatives in Parliament to pass an Act that seeks to ban the importation of Salvage Vehicles into Ghana, effective November 2020. John Mahama has told the World that he will abolish the Act and you are now shamelessly saying that you have suspended the implementation of the Act.

3. John Mahama told the World that he will cancel the Teacher's Licensure Examination you introduced. Now you are unashamedly saying that you have suspended it.

4. Again, John Mahama has promised to pay all the arrears owed to the DKM customers that you refused to pay during the past 4 years. You are now saying that they will all be paid before the December 7th elections. Hmmmmm....! You are becoming a funny man of a President in my opinion. Your acts of plagiarism is extremely provocative and vexatious.

A critical examination of issues makes me think that you will be better suited for the position of John Mahama's running mate than your current disappointing and unpopular position as President of our Republic. This is because you have virtually made Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman redundant having usurped her role of running mate to John Dramani Mahama and taking over the responsibility of educating Ghanaians about policies in NDC's manifesto by doing it for her.

Mr. Akufo-Addo, what has become of the litany of your own promises made to Ghanaians 4 years ago? Some of your promises and pledges were:

One District One Factory.

Build 350 Senior High Schools from scratch to be completed within 18 months.

Turn Nima into a modern High-rise City

Make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

And your most fascinating promise was your pledge to build a Cathedral for God. This fascinated me most because it baffles me that none of your spiritual advisors including Senior Prophets, Senior Pastors and Powerful Men of God who quickly lurched on your Cathedral crusade bandwagon had any intuitive conviction and prophetic affirmation that there was something amiss and contradictory about you as a person, and your Cathedral promise and pledge to God Almighty.

Well, let me be careful here. It is said, don't touch my ANOINTED ones. Maybe the Prophets and Senior Clergymen saw something that we Ghanaians didn't see. Or maybe Mr. Akufo-Addo, you are not known to be a builder and that's why you have been unable to execute this Special project that you promised God and claimed that was very dear to your heart. It is common knowledge that when something is dear and close to one’s heart you exceptionally give it very special attention and dedication.

Mr. Akufo-Addo, considering that you have failed abysmally to deliver the Special Cathedral promise, could it be possible that Madam Rebecca maybe entertaining doubts as to whether you still consider her to be special to you?

On the other hand, Mr. Akufo-Addo, John Mahama is recognised as an accomplished builder, so he will come and complete your Cathedral promise for you and acknowledge you appropriately for the “vision” and “pledge to God”. Mr. Akufo-Addo that is something you are not used to doing; acknowledging and recognising the contributions of your predecessors and of others besides contributions of your family members.

Mr. Akufo-Addo, you now barely have three (3) months to end your presidential term, and 3 months is still sufficient time to start or complete a project. Rather than copying or scandalously plagiarizing NDC's manifesto, I am suggesting that you vigorously start constructing your promised Cathedral.

Also, just as you did to NDC at Atiwa, by "showing them something small", kindly go to Nima and show them something small by cutting the sod to break grounds for construction works to start on your High-rise structures and apartments. Remember also, get all your Mayors and MMDCES in Accra to begin the process of actualizing your dream of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa to become a reality and not a white elephant.

By the way, you owe an exceptional debt of gratitude to the COVID-19 pandemic for taking away some of the inevitable economic pressures on your shoulders. And to ZOOMLION GHANA LTD you also owe some gratitude for the yeoman's job they did by cleaning and disinfecting markets, schools, and public facilities in some cities across the country. You have piggybacked on ZOOMLION to tout your progress in the Accra City beautification promise. By the way, please ensure that you settle all debts owed to ZOOMLION before you leave office on January 7th, 2021. They have spent a lot of money supporting you these few months. In fact, they need a Special Award from you before you exit office.

Mr. Akufo-Addo you once described the learned and humble Professor John Atta -Mills and referred to him as “Professor Do Little". Please let me know how you want us to describe your good self.

Mr. Akufo-Addo, you are losing focus on delivering and honouring the numerous promises and pledges that you made to Ghanaians and are rather devoting too much of your time, attention, and energy to John Mahama who is rather focused on selling his message in NDC's People's Manifesto to Ghanaians.

You see, what you have ended up doing is to make John Mahama a very attractive Brand. And I am therefore daring you to undertake a listing of the John Mahama Product/Brand on the Ghana Stock Exchange and see how the electorate will respond to patronise the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of John Mahama Brand on 7th December.

In fact, by boldly plagiarizing John Mahama, you are directly promoting him over yourself and you have also weakened and diminished the strength of your own Brand ahead of the long-awaited public debate being called for by Civil Society Organisations and also your election outcome on the 7th December 2020.

Mr. Akufo-Addo, as the saying goes, "last minutes are sometimes dangerous". So I please urge you to focus, focus, and focus on your own presidential race and leave John Mahama alone to focus and run his presidential race. What you are currently doing is tantamount to ENVIOUSNESS AND PETTY JEALOUSY.

Your campaign team members don't seem to love you. They should manage your speeches and ask you to relax and focus. Or have you forgotten that the "Battle is still the Lord's" mantra or is it rhetoric that you previously used in your quest for political power?

As usual, I am your true Citizen:

By: Kwaku Boateng

