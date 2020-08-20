According to the group, correspondence to the Jubilee House seeking updates on the status of investigations into the PDS saga have been ignored.

“It’s been well over a year now since the notorious PDS concessionaire arrangement was terminated because of a fraudulent demand guarantee and PDS’ inability to invest the needed capital into ECG.

“A number of correspondence written to the Minister for Energy requesting an update on the PDS scandal has not seen any response since last year,” a statement signed by the Executive Director of ASEPA Mensah Thompson said in a statement.

Below are details of the statement by ASEPA

It has therefore become important for us to make our two key demands public.

That Government of Ghana cause PDS to account for every single penny they collected within the four months they were in charge of ECG. That the people whose action and inaction resulted in this PDS debacle; ie

Ken Ofori-Atta

Philip Ayensu

Keli Gadzekpo

Ing. Samuel Boakye Appiah

K. Boating Aidoo

Boakye Agyarko

Andrew Agyapa Mercer and several others be arrested immediately and prosecuted for causing financial loss to the State.

President Akufo Addo must use the PDS scandal to re-energize his failed fight against corruption or forget about election 2020.

We shall call on Ghanaians to vote massively against President Akufo Addo if he fails to prosecute the PDS gang.

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

