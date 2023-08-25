Politicians have turned Ghana into money-making venture — Afaglo

In a statement, he lashed out at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration for its incompetence.

According to Afaglo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been characterised by money sharing in the country.

Earlier, Afaglo revealed that Ghana lost over GH¢150 billion to corruption.

According to him, the money was lost from 2020 to 2023 through thievery and illicit printing of money under the Bank of Ghana under the supervision of Dr. Ernest Addison as the BoG boss.

Afaglo said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is lackadaisical to recuperate.

Below is Novihoho Afaglo;'s statement: