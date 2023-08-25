ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Politicians have turned Ghana into money-making venture — Afaglo

Emmanuel Tornyi

Novihoho Afaglo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries has accused politicians in Ghana of milking the nation through corruption.

Novihoho Afaglo
Novihoho Afaglo

He said though more than one-half of the population are Christians, Ghanaians are non-violent for everything that transpires, the citizens leave everything to God.

Recommended articles

In a statement, he lashed out at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration for its incompetence.

According to Afaglo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been characterised by money sharing in the country.

Earlier, Afaglo revealed that Ghana lost over GH¢150 billion to corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the money was lost from 2020 to 2023 through thievery and illicit printing of money under the Bank of Ghana under the supervision of Dr. Ernest Addison as the BoG boss.

Afaglo said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is lackadaisical to recuperate.

Below is Novihoho Afaglo;'s statement:

Novihoho Afaglo statement
Novihoho Afaglo statement Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yaw Osafo-Marfo,

Is fighting corruption a church business? — Rev Opuni Frimpong asks Osafo Marfo

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vote for me because I've contributed to the transformation of Ghana — Bawumia

Nana Akomea

Bawumia as NPP flagbearer will weaken NDC in the northern regions – Nana Akomea

Francis Asenso-Boakye

A vote for Dr. Bawumia will show that the NPP is not an Akan party – Asenso-Boakye