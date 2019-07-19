Ernesto Yeboah questioned Prof. Stephen Adei and the leadership of the country and asked them to channel their energies into creating a better future for the yoth.

His reactions come at the back of Prof. Adei who said he would have slapped him if Yeboah is his brother for shouting "DropThatChamber".

Ernesto Yeboah and two other protesters were arrested by police after screaming from the public gallery in parliament.

Ernesto Kofi Yeboah, Abeiku Adams and a third person who is yet to be identified were protesting a proposal for the construction a Parliamentary complex at an estimated cost of $200 million.

They were admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢2,000 with one surety. They were also cautioned and their statements taken.

Ernesto Yeboah yelled after K. T. Hammond, the MP for Adansi-Asokwa had said: "Parliament won't sit under trees" in connection with the proposal to build the $200-million chamber."

Professor Adei described what the leader of the Economic Fighters League did as "shameful and wrong".

But the leader of the Economic Fighters League in an interview said Professor Stephen Adei are people who have failed the country adding that Ghanaians shouldn't "waste our time over them."

"They have energy to slap the youth for standing up for their country but they have no energy to fix the economy, they have no energy to fix our country and make it a fair and just society for all of us. They have no energy to think and plan our country in such a way that our future is secured," he said.