Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyeman wrote ‘Agyapadie’ book – Chairman Wontumi alleges

Speaking in an interview on Abusua FM, Chairman Wontumi said the document is a propaganda material being used by the NDC ahead of the elections.

“Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman wrote the Agyapadie book and she deliberately did not attach her name to it. If you like look at her book she wrote and compare the things John Mahama came to say. During President Kufour’s time it’s the same thing they came to do,” he alleged.

Relatedly, Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu-Bempah, asserts that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks a compelling campaign message ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to Mr Owusu-Bempah, the NDC is using the "Agyapadie' document as a tool to disseminate these falsehoods against President Akufo-Addo's administration.

"As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, a chorus of leading politicians of the NDC have devised a new strategy to repeatedly shove their big lie down the throat of the average Ghanaian, in the hope that it could reverse their political fortunes which is irredeemably in comatose. That pushback sits at the heart of the fictional publication codenamed ‘Agyapadie’ making the rounds," he said.

“The 38-page document, which lacks an identified author, prominently features the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin on the cover, with President Nana Akufo-Addo and his late father on the subsequent page. The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has dismissed the document as pure fiction fabricated by those who have long sought to incite hatred against the Ofori Panin household and Okyeman.”