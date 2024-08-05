Prof. Oquaye credits NPP for human rights in Ghana, criticises Nkrumah's regime

Prof. Oquaye opined this at a mentorship programme organised by the NPP Council of Elders, which aimed at educating young patriots on the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition as part of the 77th anniversary of the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention.

He highlighted that it was the late President Edward Akufo-Addo who introduced a human rights chapter in the 1969 constitution, which has since been incorporated into subsequent constitutions.

“Our forebearers brought this kind of thing. Under Nkrumah, you could be detained almost indefinitely. Why? First of all, PDA allowed your detention of the 1958 law for 5 years. When it got to 1964, he amended it and said after that, you could be given a renewal for another 5 years, almost indefinite.

“Nobody likes that today, nevertheless, they see a hero in the man who perpetrated it against the people of Ghana, it’s a contradiction. We must claim it and we must know that if you love your freedom, you must love the NPP in Ghana today. Our people were developmental, selfless gentlemen, development-oriented and they spoke about it, all the time.”

Meanwhile, NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged NPP members to hold dear the tenets of the tradition.

“As we navigate the future, it is essential to integrate history with current realities, upholding our party’s heritage involves more than honouring the past.

“It requires maintaining the values and principles that define our struggles for freedom. While celebrating our traditions and heritage, let us remain committed to the ideals of democracy, freedom and economic development. As we gather to reflect on our past accomplishments and honour our heritage, we look forward to a promising future.

“I’m particularly excited about the NPP’s mentorship series which I believe will nurture the next generation of leaders committed to our cherished values.”