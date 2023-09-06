Prophet Kofi Oduro blames Akufo-Addo for Ghana's economic hardships; describes him as worst president in 4th Republic

Prophet Kofi Oduro expressed his concerns, emphasizing that Ghana has experienced setbacks since President Akufo-Addo took office on January 7, 2017. He firmly asserted that the President alone cannot alleviate the economic hardships faced by the nation and that divine intervention is required to address the situation effectively.

"I want to tell my president that your expertise cannot fix this problem. From now until December 7, Your Excellency, you will go down in history as the worst president in the Fourth Republic. It has been six and a half years of pain and agony, six and a half years of bleeding and bloodshed. We need help," he passionately stated.

Ghana has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since 2022, which the government attributes to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. The situation has led to a record-high year-on-year inflation rate of 54.1% in January 2023, with food inflation soaring to 59.7% and transport costs rising to 71.4%. To address the crisis, the government entered into a $3 billion IMF bailout program, and as part of the bailout conditions, initiated a domestic debt exchange program.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the challenges during a valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi, the outgoing chairperson of the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Kyebi, Eastern Region. He called on Ghanaians to pray for him and his appointees, expressing his desire to conclude his presidency with pride, having contributed positively to Ghana's development.

"Pray for Ghana that it remains united in peace and continues to thrive for progress and prosperity. I continue to abide in faith in the Almighty God to help advance the fortunes of our nation, accompanied by appropriate policies, determination, and hard work on our part," President Akufo-Addo conveyed to the congregants in Kyebi.