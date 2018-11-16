Pulse.com.gh logo
Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections

Sammy Awuku urged the NDC delegates not to look elsewhere but vote massively for Joshua Akamba.

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku has declared his unflinching support for Joshua Akamba for the National Organizer position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Mr. Awuku, he is rooting for Mr. Akamba because he believes he will make his work easier in the 2020 general elections ensuring that the ruling NPP retains power.

Akamba is the best bait for National Organiser position. “I am rooting for Akamba”,he stressed.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong attacks Franklin Cudjoe

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", the NPP Organizer stated emphatically he is hopeful the NDC will lose the 2020 elections but he preferred Mr. Akamba to win the NDC National Organizer bid to make the path smooth for the NPP.

"I don’t wish NDC success but I wish them luck because no matter what, NPP is always creative whether in power or opposition", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Sammy Awuku urged the NDC delegates not to look elsewhere but vote massively for Joshua Akamba.

