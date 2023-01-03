Selling Bawumia to electorate is trying to convince people that kokonte is fried rice — Vormawor

As the NPP prepares to choose a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party, many believe that the front-runners are Dr. Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kyerematen, and Kennedy Agyapong, the MP of Assin North Central.

Political analysts in Ghana said the NPP's flagbearership race will be a defining moment for the party, as it will make or break the party.

Some delegates in the Ashanti Region appear to have designed a new slogan called Bawumia Must Win (BMW) coined by Bernard Antwi Bosiako, commonly called Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.

The new slogan reports stated appears to be taking over the elephant fraternity in the region as delegates look forward to giving Dr. Bawumia the nod to lead the party into the 2024 general elections as a flagbearer.

Pulse Ghana

At a recently held programme organized by Chairman Wontumi aimed to unveil a group aligned to Dr. Bawumia aimed at canvassing votes for him, delegates of the party including some Members of Parliament (MPs), Regional and Constituency executives could be heard taking their turns loudly to chant the slogan.

Oliver Vormawor reacting to the development in a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, compared the attempt to sell the vice president to voters to the arduous task of presenting a foreign rice recipe as a local staple food prepared with powdered cassava.