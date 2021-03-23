He said the President does not deserve to be applauded for fighting corruption adding that the negatives are more than the positives.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM in relation to a 21-page epistle addressed to the country's Civil Society Organisations, where Nana Addo insisted that his credibility in terms of fighting corruption remains intact.

This comes after Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, Executive Director of Afrobarometre, a non-profit organisation, described as "shameful" the treatment meted out to the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo by Nana Addo.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's anti-corruption credibility is nailed in the coffin.

According to him, "we have a presidency that is increasingly looking like it has difficulty working with institutions and leadership that it has not appointed. Then, the Domelevo incident, or debacle is for me a clear example of that."

"As for the President's credibility in terms of anti-corruption, I am afraid to say it is in tatters...It has been in tatters for a while but this puts a nail in the coffin," Prof Gyimah-Boadi said in an interview on Citi TV.

But Vitus Azeem said the President has not done enough to merit praises.

"I wouldn't say I've not seen anything but the negatives are more than the positives. For example, he[Akufo-Addo] promised to establish an office of special prosecutor which he did, and appointed somebody from the opposition to lead that office. That is an achievement.

"The right to information bill that had been pending since 2003 was passed under his administration and that is an achievement...

"In 2017/18 the government increased the allocation to some accountability institutions, so yes, anybody that comes to power is expected to do certain things so he has done somethings but they do not meet the expectations of some of us because when there's a change in government, people voted for change because they want you to do better, so if you are not doing up to what your predecessor was doing then definitely you don’t deserve any praises. We need to do better.

"And I have always had this view that anytime there is a change of government instead of being an improvement, corruption worsens not just with this government. When you look at all governments since 1992, any new government comes, corruption seems to be higher than the one before."