There's a plot to deport New Force Spokesperson - Francis Xavier Sosu

Gideon Nicholas Day

A leading member of New Force Spokesperson's Legal team, Francis Xavier Sosu, has alleged that there's a plot to deport Shalimar Abbiusi after she was re-arrested by the Ghana Immigration Service earlier today.

New Force Spokesperson, Shalimar Abbiusi, a Belgian National, found herself in legal trouble last week, accused of using false documents to claim student status at Ghana Christian University College for a residence permit. Despite being granted bail, the case took a turn when immigration prosecutors withdrew charges, leading to her discharge.

However, moments after leaving the courtroom, Abbiusi was re-arrested by the Ghana Immigration Service, prompting allegations of a deportation plot.

In response, Abbiusi's legal team, led by Francis Xavier Sosu, in an interview with Accra-based CitiFM said, they have filed a case in the Human Rights Court, condemning arbitrary actions by the immigration service.

He claims that the immigration service might be trying to remove Abbiusi from the country.

“You came to the court and said that you have asked that the charges against the person be dropped. The charges are dropped and the person is discharged. Then you bundle the person as if she is a common criminal here. If you want the person in your office, from here we will come to your office. Last week when the court said we should be there three times we were there every single day. What kind of disgrace is this? What kind of international disgrace is this?

"We have filed an action in the Human Rights court against them. For all other processes, they may want to take for purposes of either trying to remove her from the country or not. I am hoping that by the close of the day or by afternoon they will all be served with those actions and they will appear in court to come and answer for what they are doing.

“Because we knew that there is a likelihood that they will be behaving in the manner they are behaving. And this is so arbitrary and this should not be tolerated in any democracy,” Francis Xavier Sosu said.

The Immigration Service has revoked Abbiusi's residency permit, deeming her stay in Ghana illegal.

Earlier, state prosecutors dropped all charges against Abbiusi, releasing her seized iPhone 13 Pro. As the legal drama unfolded, emotional scenes played out with Abbiusi's parents, and the New Force raising concerns about power abuse and human rights violations.

