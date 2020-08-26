Dr. Bawumia said patronisers of trotro will soon pay their fares through mobile money.

He attributed this novelty to the gains the country is making in mobile money interoperability while speaking on Peace FM in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia revealed that the government is also initiating a universal Quick Response (QR) code to amalgamate all the telecom networks to ensure transactions are done universally across the nation.

In so doing, it will be possible for transport bus passengers to pay from the accounts to promote a cashless system.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Mobile Money Payment Interoperability allows for the transfer of funds from mobile money accounts to bank accounts and vice versa as well as providing a link mobile or bank accounts to biometric payment card accounts (ezwich).