The fight which was between former MP of the area, Francis Addai Nimo and incumbent MP, Sarpong Ampratwum.

Supporters from both sides hurled stones at each other while others used sticks to smash their opponent, injuring some of them in the process.

Video from the scene showed one person who was slapped with a stick collapsed in front of a shop near the party office while another person who had a stick in hand with blood oozing from his face being restrained.

Others were captured heckling each other just in front of the party office which is located on a first floor of a building.

It took the intervention of the police to disperse the angry crowd.

Mr Addai-Nimo and the incumbent MP, Sarpong Ampratwum, were scheduled to submit their nomination forms on Wednesday at different times but the former MP’s forms were twice rejected by the constituency election committee without reasons, when it was submitted by a delegation.

Check out the video below