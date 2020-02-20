The president is expected to do the submission at the party headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

Special Advisor to the President, Victor Newman late last month picked presidential nomination forms on his behalf at the New Patriotic Party’s Headquarters.

This is the fourth time President Nana Akufo-Addo is seeking to lead the party into the general elections after 2008, 2012, 2016.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu was quoted to have said “We have just 30 days to finish the process and there is the need for him to get signatures from all the regions…and as a true party person, he deemed it fit to quickly get it done that is why he has nominated one of his officials to pick the forms on his behalf.

“He has satisfied the first rule to paying the ¢20,000 in the party’s name and we expect that before February 20, he will be able to finish filling the forms and present it with the ¢200,000 filing fees,” he added.

The President at the close of nominations, is the sole candidate to have picked his forms and will therefore be given popular acclamation which is expected to be run simultaneously with the parliamentary primaries in various constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the country.