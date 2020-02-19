The president is expected to use the address to brief Ghanaians on the progress of his projects and the overall well-being of the Ghanaian economy.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution states: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

The SONA, which always captures media and national attention because it addresses national topical subjects, offers Presidents a significant platform to present their achievements, as well as issues in sectors to be tackled in due course.

President Akufo-Addo in Parliament

Also expected to feature prominently is the banking sector clean-up and how his government is approaching the issue of providing depositors whose money was locked up with some insolvent banks and microfinance institutions access to their funds in part or full.

It will be the President’s fourth presentation since he assumed the reins of power on January 7, 2017.