He said this has become necessary looking at how the ruling government under President Akufo-Addo has performed abysmally.

Speaking at a rally in Asawase in the Ashanti Region, the NDC scribe said voting out the government has become like a communal labour for all Ghanaians.

“Nana Addo has failed. He has nothing to offer Ghanaians. Look around your community and show me one significant thing this government has done for you."

"All they’ve done for you is to discriminate against you, calling you foreigners and so did everything possible to make it difficult for you to register and vote in the elections,” he explained.

He told the charged crowd that the NDC has better policies for the Muslim and the Zongo communities.

“John Mahama has promised to empower you with the fund to make it easier for you to start your own business. The fund will be set up in reality, not a fake one like what the NPP has done.

We will maintain the Zongo Ministry but we will appoint a more competent minister who will do the work much better than we are seeing under this Akyem Sakawa government. This is why I am asking you to go and get your tools and everything ready for us to start the communal labour,” he stated.