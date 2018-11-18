'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts

news

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has denied claims that it is accepting the Voter ID card as one of the mandatory registration identity documents for the Ghana card.

The denial comes after the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Asiedu Nketia alleged that the Authority was taking Voter ID card as in the Adentan Municipality during the ongoing registration exercise.

“NIA Registration officials have been trained and instructed to strictly comply with this statutory provision. Thus far, NIA Management has no reasonable basis to believe that the law is being contravened by its officials.

“Any acceptance of the Voter ID card as one of the mandatory registration documents and hence eligibility to register for the Ghana Card would constitute a violation of section 3 of Act 950, and any person found to have done so would be made to face the full rigours of the law,” the NIA said in a statement signed by Aci Francis Palmdet