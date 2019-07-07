The National Democratic Congress will open up galamsey (illegal mining) for everyone, the Wa Central constituency chairman of the party, Mohammed Sule, has said.

According to the NDC chairman, the governing New Patriotic Party has launched a clampdown on galamsey thereby rendering many of the youth unemployed.

He made the comments at a mini rally organised to welcome some supposed defectors from the NPP at Busah in the Upper West Region.

He said “unlike the NPP, we are for everybody. You can join us today and be a leader tomorrow. So let this go down to the electorate”

“In the next NDC regime, we will open up galamsey for everybody to do. You can see how the NPP is putting pressure on people who engage in galamsey.”