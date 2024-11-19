Where is the proof of Bawumia’s ‘good works’?- Alan slams Former President Kufuor

However, responding in an interview on Oyerepa TV on Monday, 18 November, Alan Kyerematen vehemently opposed the endorsement. He questioned the vice president’s competence and challenged former President Kufuor to provide evidence of Dr Bawumia’s “good works.”

He asked: “What work has Bawumia done before? You said he read a paper at a conference, but can we base our decision on that alone to elect him as president?” He added: “I have worked under your government, and President Kufuor knows my worth. He always mentioned that 70% of his policies were my ideas. That is why his statement hurts me.”

Alan further pointed out that former President Kufuor’s endorsement is a “blot on his distinguished political career.” “President Kufuor is both an elder and my uncle, so I won’t speak against him publicly. However, he’ll come to realise that his actions have left a mark on his political legacy. See how some now insult him, despite his distinguished career? His statements are unfortunate, and he should heed wise counsel,” he advised.