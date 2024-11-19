Where is the proof of Bawumia’s ‘good works’?- Alan slams Former President Kufuor

In an interview with journalists on Sunday, 17 November 2024, the former President urged Ghanaians to elect Dr Bawumia as the country’s next president, describing him as the ideal candidate to transform the nation’s economic fortunes. He revealed that Dr Bawumia played a pivotal role in the Bank of Ghana’s team that helped the country recover from major economic challenges after it was classified as a Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) in 2002.
Founder and Presidential Candidate of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kyerematen has strongly criticised former President John Agyekum Kufuor for endorsing the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 7 December elections.
Recommended articles
However, responding in an interview on Oyerepa TV on Monday, 18 November, Alan Kyerematen vehemently opposed the endorsement. He questioned the vice president’s competence and challenged former President Kufuor to provide evidence of Dr Bawumia’s “good works.”
He asked: “What work has Bawumia done before? You said he read a paper at a conference, but can we base our decision on that alone to elect him as president?” He added: “I have worked under your government, and President Kufuor knows my worth. He always mentioned that 70% of his policies were my ideas. That is why his statement hurts me.”
Alan further pointed out that former President Kufuor’s endorsement is a “blot on his distinguished political career.” “President Kufuor is both an elder and my uncle, so I won’t speak against him publicly. However, he’ll come to realise that his actions have left a mark on his political legacy. See how some now insult him, despite his distinguished career? His statements are unfortunate, and he should heed wise counsel,” he advised.
Alan’s reaction comes amid mixed responses to the former President’s statement. A senior aide to the NPP flagbearer, Anthony Karbo, described the endorsement as a testament to Dr Bawumia’s leadership skills. In sharp contrast, others, including Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, have questioned the rationale behind his support for the vice president.