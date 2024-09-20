Why choose your allies for the EC? — Atuguba questions Nana Addo

Atuguba's remarks come amidst heightened political tension in Ghana, especially as the country prepares for future elections.

Atuguba specifically questioned the process by which Nana Addo appointed some members to the EC, insinuating that these individuals are mere "stooges" of the President.

His choice of language reflects a deep-seated concern that these appointments were made with partisan interests in mind rather than to ensure the Commission's autonomy.

Speaking on TV3 on Thursday, September 19, 2024, he said "In the first place the person who exercised that power to appoint, if he is mindful of the requirement that the exercise of the power shall be fair and candida you don’t go and bring your stooges to run a national institution.

"Their appointment, is it fair and candid if it is true that most of them are politically exposed is that a fair and caecid way if doing it? Should they themselves have even accepted that appointment? we are not serious and that is why we are suffering so much, people just enjoy the power without looking at the constraints hedging the power around."

In his critique, Justice Atuguba emphasised the critical role the EC plays in maintaining Ghana's democratic integrity.

He cited Article 216 of the 1992 Constitution, indicating that in a manner of fairness, the EC will have to examine the register.

He argued that any perception of bias or political influence within the institution could undermine public trust in the electoral process, potentially leading to unrest or disputes over election outcomes.

His reactions come after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised eight major concerns regarding Ghana's voter registration process ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a call for a forensic audit of the voters' register, the party believes that these issues could impact the credibility of the upcoming elections.

The NDC in a petition said the EC could dispel doubts about the fairness and accuracy of the voter register by conducting such an audit.