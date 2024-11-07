Pulse Ghana launches "Get Involved" Youth Campaign for 2024 election Coverage

The Pulse Youth 4 Peace campaign, which underpins "Get Involved," emphasises that while youth engagement is vital to shaping Ghana’s future, it must be rooted in peace, unity, and ethical participation. The campaign’s tagline, “Get involved but…”, is designed to convey a positive call to action while highlighting the importance of avoiding negative behaviours often associated with elections, such as violence or electoral malpractice.

With the hashtags #GetInvolvedbut and #CountedbytheYouth, the campaign is fostering a nationwide conversation about responsible voting. Key messages include:

- "Get involved but not in election violence."

- "Get involved but don’t be the one to illegally handle a ballot box for any political purpose."

- "Get involved but don’t insult or harass others based on political affiliations."

Supporting the campaign, influential Ghanaian personalities including actor Adjetey Annan, singer Sefa, actress Yvonne Okoro, actor James Gardiner, and social media influencer Kaly Jay have lent their voices to the cause. These celebrities will feature in short video messages shared across social media platforms, beginning 15 days before the election, motivating Ghana’s youth to contribute positively to the electoral process. Their messages aim to inspire young voters to consider the impact of their actions on Ghana's future.

The campaign also features a dedicated youth-focused programme titled Counted by the Youth. Created by young people, for young people, the show will address issues central to the youth as Ghana heads to the polls. Bi-weekly episodes will air on Pulse Ghana’s YouTube channel, offering a platform for young voices to express their views on election-related topics, from economic and employment concerns to education and healthcare policies. The show aims to empower youth to vote based on well-informed decisions, fostering a sense of responsibility and civic pride.

The Get Involved campaign is also calling on young people from across the country to share their personal stories and aspirations on social media. By using #GetInvolvedbut and #CountedbytheYouth, Pulse Ghana is creating an online space where young people can discuss their hopes, concerns, and ideas for Ghana’s development in a supportive, nonpartisan environment.