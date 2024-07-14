Bullet hit ‘upper part of my right ear’ - Donald Trump speaks after assassination attempt

The Secret Service subsequently confirmed Trump was safe, and his campaign stated he was being checked at a local hospital.

Reporters heard numerous shots, and Secret Service agents rushed the stage. Videos circulating online captured Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground. Some blood could be seen on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was taken away in a motorcade and held up a fist as he got into the SUV.

“Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of the incident and wrote, “He'll never stop fighting to Save America.”

An eyewitness told CBS: “I heard the shots. I thought it was firecrackers to begin with. Somebody over there was screaming he's been shot. He's been shot. So I made my way over. I said, I'm an emergency department physician. Let me help you. The guy spun around and was jammed between the benches. He had a head shot here. There's lots of blood and he had brain matter there.”