Donald Trump injured, 2 dead after gunshots at rally

Andreas Kamasah

A gunman and an audience member were killed in a shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday night. The local district attorney, as reported by CNN, confirmed the fatalities, with another spectator in serious condition.

Former President Donald Trump moments before he's rushed off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.Brendan McDermid/Reuters
The incident occurred while Trump was addressing the crowd onstage. Shots rang out, causing Trump to drop to the ground, where he was immediately surrounded by Secret Service agents. Witnesses reported seeing blood on Trump's face as he was swiftly escorted from the scene.

The Secret Service later confirmed that Trump is safe and under protective measures. A spokesperson described Trump as "fine" following the "heinous act."

Law enforcement officials are treating the incident as an attempted assassination. The shooting unfolded after a busy day of campaigning for both Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race. President Biden expressed his relief, stating he is "grateful" that Trump is unharmed.

