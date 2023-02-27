ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Labour Party calls for cancellation of 2023 presidential election

Bayo Wahab

The party said its members have lost confidence in the electoral process.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
The DG presidential campaign council of the party, Akin Osuntokun announced this in a press conference shortly after some party agents walked out of the collation centre.

Details later...

