US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africa


US First Lady Melania Trump has disclosed plans to visit the continent of Africa later this year.

Neither US President Donald Trump nor his wife has visited Africa since coming to office in January 2016.

However, that is set to change with Mrs. Trump revealing that she will be travelling to Africa later this year.

In a statement, she said she is excited about the idea of visiting the continent and is looking forward to learning African cultures and history.

She, however, refused to disclose which country in particular she will be visiting and the exact time of her visit.

“This will be my first time travelling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,” Mrs Trump said.

The US First Lady is expected to focus on humanitarian work and “development programmes being done in many of the countries”.

She will, however, not be travelling with US President Donald Trump, who was criticised earlier for allegedly referring to some African nations as “shithole countries”.

