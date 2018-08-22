Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Zimbabwe top court hears appeal against election result


In Zimbabwe Top court hears appeal against election result

Mugabe's successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, won with 50.8 percent of the vote -- just enough to avoid a run-off against the MDC's Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nelson Chamisa scored 44.3 percent in Zimbabwe's presidential election play

Nelson Chamisa scored 44.3 percent in Zimbabwe's presidential election

(AFP/File)

Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court will Wednesday hear an opposition petition seeking to overturn the presidential election result, in a legal challenge seen as unlikely to succeed despite allegations of vote fraud.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has accused the ruling ZANU-PF party and the election commission of rigging the July 30 vote, Zimbabwe's first poll since the ousting of Robert Mugabe last year.

Mugabe's successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, won with 50.8 percent of the vote -- just enough to avoid a run-off against the MDC's Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent.

"We have a very strong case and we are going to reverse the electoral fraud," Chamisa told reporters this week.

"We are going to defend your vote, our vote, the people's vote. We have no doubt that victory is certain."

Mnangagwa, who has vowed to turn around Zimbabwe's ruined economy, hoped the elections would draw a line under Mugabe's repressive 37-year rule.

The election campaign was more open than previous votes, but was marred by the army opening fire on protesters, killing six, allegations of vote-rigging and a crackdown on opposition activists.

"I won the court case before it began," Mnangagwa said on the sidelines of a regional summit in Namibia at the weekend. "It's declared free and fair... why would I ever think that I will lose?"

Biased courts?

Senior ZANU-PF legal representative Patrick Chinamasa ridiculed the MDC's legal bid.

"Just as you cannot give life to a dead horse, even the best lawyers in the world cannot give life to a hopeless case," he said in a statement.

"To those who voted for Chamisa, I ask you to gracefully accept defeat so that the country can move on."

The MDC has cited a catalogue of irregularities and discrepancies including more people voting at some polling stations than were registered.

The case, presided over by nine judges at the country's top court, will be broadcast live on state television. A ruling is expected by Friday.

Derek Matyszak, a legal expert at the University of Zimbabwe, said the opposition faced an uphill struggle given the courts' historic tilt towards ZANU-PF, which has ruled since independence from British colonial rule in 1980.

"The outcome is pretty predictable," Matyszak told AFP. "There is absolutely no chance of the election results being overturned.

"The judiciary (is) perceived to be partisan. Once the ruling is made, Chamisa will accuse it of bias and try to make political capital out of it."

The MDC's appeal, which was lodged hours before the deadline on August 10, has already forced Mnangagwa's inauguration -- planned for August 12 -- to be postponed.

International monitors largely praised the conduct of the election itself, although EU observers said that Mnangagwa, a former long-time Mugabe ally, benefited from an "un-level playing field".

The court could declare a winner, call another election, or order a run-off or recount.

The inauguration should take place within 48 hours of the court's ruling, according to the constitution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Malta: Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress Malta Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania
In Austria: Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing
In Brazil: Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases In Brazil Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases
In South Africa: Man using racial slur sparks backlash In South Africa Man using racial slur sparks backlash
Macedonia: Trial starts for violent storming of parliament Macedonia Trial starts for violent storming of parliament

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
5 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
6 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after...bullet
7 Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jetbullet
8 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to...bullet
9 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet
10 In India Government signals support for legalising gay sexbullet

Related Articles

Mnangagwa President-elect says disputed Zimbabwe election 'behind us'
Post-Election Violence Senior Zimbabwe opposition figure Biti arrested at border
Chamisa Zimbabwe opposition on deadline to appeal election result
Mnangagwa's Emergence Will investors be tempted back to 'new' Zimbabwe?
Poll Crisis EU, US condemn Zimbabwe over post-election crackdown
Antonio Guterres UN chief tells Zimbabwe's leaders to resolve election crisis
In Zimbabwe Opposition members in court over election violence
Tendai Biti Zambia deports top Zimbabwe opposition figure, defying court order
In Zimbabwe Constitutional court to hear election challenge on August 22
In Zimbabwe MDC opposition lodges appeal against election result

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

Liviu Dragnea -- widely seen as Romania's most influential politician -- was unable to run for prime minister because of a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging dating back to 2016
Liviu Dragnea Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy
Starting August 23, 2018, the US will charge 25 percent import duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese products
US-China Trade war hits $100 billion in goods
South Koreans wave farewell through the window to their North Korean relatives at the end of the family reunion
South Korea Hard truths from one family reunion
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl came under fire for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding
Vladimir Putin Russian President defends 'private' trip to Austrian FM's wedding